CM inaugurates dental clinic for students

‘Clinic the first-of-its-kind initiative by a govt. college in the country’

The Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences has launched an exclusive clinic for school and college students.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the clinic and also the Closed-Circuit Television cameras (CCTV), installed at the college on Wednesday.

Dean of the college S.P.K Kennedy Babu said the clinic was the first of its kind initiative by a government college in the country. A separate a clinic would function from 3.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to provide dental care to students free of cost.

The clinic would help students seek medical assistance for oral health problems without affecting their regular class. The college would continue its routine dental outreach camps to promote oral health among students and for early diagnosis, he said.