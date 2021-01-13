CM criticises Collector for invoking Sec. 144

Narayanasamy says Collector should have consulted him as he is the Home Minister

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday slammed District Collector Purva Garg for invoking Section 144 of the CrPc during the recent agitation called by the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance against Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi.

As chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority and Home Minister, the District Collector should have consulted him before invoking Section 144 and requesting the Union Government to deploy Central forces. The Revenue Minister, who is the Vice-chairman of the SDMA, was also kept in the dark on Section 144 and force deployment, he said at a press conference.

No consultation was done with the government before taking the decision. The agitation went on peacefully. The presence of Central forces had only helped in creating fear and panic among residents, he added.

On L-G’s instructions

“The Collector issued the order under the instructions of the Lt. Governor. I have expressed my displeasure on the issue to the Chief Secretary. The Chief Secretary should direct the officials to follow rules and procedures,” he said.

The barricading of places surrounding Raj Nivas was causing inconvenience to the public and devotees visiting the Government General Hospital, the Manakula Vinayagar Temple, the Ashram, the post office and the Legislative Assembly.

The Collector was directed to immediately remove the barricades. “I will wait till Tuesday; otherwise as Chairman of the SDMA, I will make appropriate intervention,” he added