Classes up to standard 8 suspended in Puducherry schools till March 26

This step has been taken to prevent the spread of the H3N2 influenza, Home Minister A. Namassivayam announced in the Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday

March 15, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The government has suspended classes for students up to class 8 from March 16 to 26 in all government and private schools in the Union Territory, to prevent the spread of flu.  

Making a special announcement in the Assembly after question hour on Wednesday, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said there were reports of children falling sick due to the H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza. 

All classes up to class 8 will be suspended to prevent the virus spreading to more children, Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds Education portfolio, said in the Assembly. 

