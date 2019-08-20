Puducherry

Centre urged to revise draft NEP

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. File

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. File  

more-in

AIPSO seeks circulation of policy after incorporating views of stakeholders

The Puducherry unit of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) has urged the Union government to circulate the draft National Education Policy (NEP) after incorporating views and suggestions of academicians, teachers, students and all other stakeholders.

In a letter to the Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal last week, AIPSO Puducherry unit president K. Lakshminarayanan and general secretary R.S. Zivanandam said the response given by all stakeholders to the National Education Policy should be circulated once again for wider consultations.

In its response to the draft, the organisation said the primary aim should be to establish a fully State-funded public school system with mother tongue as medium of education up to primary level and facilities to teach English in an efficient manner at higher levels of schooling.

Students should be given the option of studying additional languages without any compulsion, the letter said.

The concept of unitary form of education in a country with such diversity would have its own impact.

‘Dilute States’ powers’

It would dilute the power of States to evolve policies and legislations in the school education system. Slowly, the move would result in putting education from the concurrent list to the central list, the letter said.

The need of the hour was to strengthen the Integrated Child Development Services with jurisdictional monopoly and strengthening of its foundation through proper funding by the Centre.

It should separate be a separate entity functioning under the Department of Women and Child Development in each State, the signatories said.

There was no need to impose a third language on children. The two-language formula, with compulsory mother tongue was sufficient enough to develop a child.

There was also “no need to give prominence to Sanskrit or to any other Indian or foreign language,” the letter said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2019 1:15:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/centre-urged-to-revise-draft-nep-all-india-peace-and-solidarity-organisation/article29164717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY