Centre sanctions ₹44 crore to dredge at Puducherry Port

The sum has been sanctioned under the Sagarmala Scheme, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya, said in the Lok Sabha in reply to a question

The Union Ministry of Shipping has sanctioned a sum of ₹44 crore under the ‘Sagarmala Scheme’ to take up capital dredging at the Puducherry Port.

In reply to a question on whether the Centre has any plans to develop the port, raised by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam in Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya, said the territorial administration has already floated tenders for capital dredging. The Centre had sanctioned ₹44 crore for the work, he said.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has given all necessary clearances for dredging. The Minister said capital dredging was necessary as a trial run of vessels from the port found that the draft was less in certain areas adjoining the channel and mouth of the port.

A Memorandum of Understanding had already been signed by the Puducherry Government with the Chennai Port Trust (CPT) to develop the port here as a feeder of CPT.