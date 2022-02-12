‘Centre keen on solving T.N. fishermen’s issues’

No firing near maritime border under Modi government, says Union Minister L. Murugan

The Centre is keen on finding a permanent solution to the problems faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen while fishing near Sri Lankan territorial waters, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office, the Minister said the Union government wanted an early permanent solution to the problems faced by the fishermen of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while fishing near the territorial waters of the Island nation.

“After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014 , there has never been a firing incident near the maritime border with Sri Lanka. A joint committee has been constituted to resolve the issues between the fishermen of the two countries. The committee has not met due to the pandemic, and we have requested the External Affairs Ministry to facilitate the meeting at the earliest. The Centre wants a permanent solution to the fishing problem,” he said.

The political parties which remained silent when Katchatheevu island was handed over to the island nation were now making noises on false pretenses for political gain, he said. The thrust on infrastructure development in the Union Budget would spur economic growth and create huge employment opportunities. No nation could develop without giving importance to infrastructure development. The government has taken several steps to promote local industries, he said.