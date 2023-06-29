HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre has allocated ₹38,000 crore for fisheries sector in last 9 years: L. Murugan

‘The amount has been utilised for welfare measures, improving means of livelihood and infrastructure development in coastal areas, including construction of fish landing facilities’

June 29, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
From right, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker R. Selvam distributing Kisan cards in Puducherry on Thursday.

From right, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker R. Selvam distributing Kisan cards in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan on Thursday said there had been a substantial increase in budgetary allocation for the fisheries sector after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister in 2014.

Speaking at a function to distribute Kisan cards and other benefits to fishermen in Puducherry, he said the budgetary allocation was about ₹3,500 crore till Mr. Modi took over as Prime Minister. This increased to about ₹5,000 crore in 2015. Thereafter, the annual allocation went up in every Budget.

In the last nine years, the Central government has set aside around ₹38,000 crore for the fisheries sector. The amount has been utilised for welfare measures, improving means of livelihood and infrastructure development in coastal areas, including construction of fish landing facilities, he said.

The Centre was planning to spend around ₹100 crore in Puducherry to develop fish landing centres at Kalapet, Vaithikuppam and Manaveli, Mr. Murugan said. “The efforts of the Prime Minister to concentrate on the sector by creating a separate Ministry for Fisheries have yielded results. The marine production and exports have gone up substantially,” he said. 

He along with Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy distributed the benefits of various welfare schemes to the fishermen. Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan were also present. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.