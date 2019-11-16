CBI to open Anti-Corruption Bureau unit in Puducherry

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will open an unit of its Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Puducherry.

An order issued by the CBI on November 14, said that so far, the CBI ACB Chennai unit had territorial jurisdiction over the Union Territory.

A large number of Central Government offices function in Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe regions. The Union Territory receives a huge amount in Central grants and also, the territory enjoys lower taxes, the order said. At present there are 65 cases registered by the ACB Chennai unit pending in various courts in the Union Territory. The opening of the office here will help people to lodge complaints related to corruption, the order said.

The CBI order was shared with the media by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

“The lure of substantial savings in road taxes in vehicle registration, less taxes in goods and services attract people from other States to exploit the benefit of lesser taxes. ACB Chennai has limitations in gathering intelligence from these four regions. It encounters difficulties in handling it effectively due to the constraints of logistics, paucity of staff and other administrative issues. Due to these reasons, there is an imperative need to create a new office in Puducherry,” the order said.

Ms Bedi has thanked the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions for taking a decision to open a new CBI office. “Keeping in mind the need to tighten the leash on the big ticket corruption in Puducherry. Now people with evidence in hand will be able to approach the CBI,” she said in a WhatsApp message.

The Lt Governor said she had requested the Centre to open a CBI office in the UT.