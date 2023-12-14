GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CAT resumes sitting in Puducherry

December 14, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the newly inaugurated building to resume the circuit sitting of CAT in Puducherry on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the newly inaugurated building to resume the circuit sitting of CAT in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday inaugurated resumption of the sitting by Central Administrative Tribunal in Puducherry.

The Chennai Bench of CAT would hold its sitting in a building near the Indoor Stadium at Lawspet to dispose of service matters pertaining to government employees.

“Two decades ago, the sitting used to be held in Puducherry. Then, the sitting was shifted to Chennai. Now, the resumption of sitting in Puducherry will be of great help to the government employees. The employees need not travel to Chennai for disposal of their cases,” the Chief Minister said, after inaugurating.

He hoped a bench of the Madras High Court will be established in Puducherry. “We are hopeful of getting a bench of the Madras High Court. The resumption of sitting by CAT in Puducherry was our long pending demand. That has now been addressed,”’ he said.

Judicial Member/HOD, CAT, Chennai Bench, Lata Baswaraj Patne, said that a separate circuit bench of CAT for Puducherry would be established. “For now, the Chennai Bench will hold the sitting in Puducherry. Very soon, a separate bench for Puducherry will be established,”’ she added.

Speaker R. Selvam; MLA P.M.L Kalyanasundaram; Administrative Member, CAT, Chennai Bench Varun Sindhu Kul Kaumudi; Judicial Member CAT M. Swaminathan; Principal Registrar, CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi Preeti Singh; and Secretary, Law, R. Kesavan; partcipated.

