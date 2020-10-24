Puducherry

Cash stolen from post office

Three persons, including a woman, reportedly stole ₹48,000 from a post office in Mudaliarpet.

Three persons came to the premises and wanted to exchange foreign currency. The postmaster told them it could be done only at the Head Post Office. The three left in a hurry after talking to the employees.

When the postmaster checked the cash box, he found cash missing, the police said and added that they were checking CCTV footage.

