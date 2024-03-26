Campaigning for Lok Sabha polls to pick up steam in Puducherry

March 26, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Electioneering for the Lok Sabha polls in Puducherry is set to pick up steam with the filing of nomination papers by Member of Parliament and Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam on Wednesday, and with the launch of open campaigns by the National Democratic Alliance and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and other parties for their respective candidates.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who had filed his nomination on Monday, and his party and its allies, chiefly All India N R Congress (AINRC) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), are all set to roll out their high-decibel campaign from Kalapet. As part of the campaign, Chief Minister and AINRC founder-leader N. Rangasamy will take out a vehicle procession from Kalapet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

BJP and its alliance partners are planning for a show of strength by galvanising maximum supporters for the procession. The BJP candidate has been calling on important leaders. He met with PMK founder S. Ramadoss at his residence in Thilapuram.

The Congress camp, too, would get into the campaign mode from Wednesday with the filing of nomination by Mr. Vaithilingam. Before filing the nomination papers with District Election Officer A. Kulothungan at the District Collectorate, the Congress plans to take out a rally by galvanising workers of its alliance partners, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Left parties, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, from Saram.

Fighting against national parties BJP and Congress, the AIADMK plans to kick off its campaign in style with a public meeting to be addressed by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, at New Port, on Saturday.

Briefing reporters about the launch of AIADMK’s campaign in Puducherry, party secretary A. Anbalagan said the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister would address a public meeting in the evening.