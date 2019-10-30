Call against corruption as Vigilance Awareness Week kicks off

The Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations at NLCIL was inaugurated by P.C. Thenmohzhi, DIG of Police, Kancheepuram range and in-charge, Villupuram Range, at the Learning and Development Centre, Neyveli.

In her address, Ms. Thenmohzhi stated that corruption is “ethical and psychological erosion of individuals and organisations”, and that it leads to devastation of society’s well-being.

Undeniable principles

The conceptual and ideological foundations of Indian culture have been laid on the basis of certain undeniable moral and spiritual principles, which are the very reason, despite tremendous upheavals and long centuries of foreign aggression, that India has retained vitality and dynamism, she said.

She appealed to everyone to introspect about whether they are leading their life with integrity or not.

Rakesh Kumar, CMD NLCIL, in his presidential address said that living with integrity and knowing the purpose of life would lead to the empowerment of society.

T. Venkatasubramanian, IRSME, CVO, NLCIL, Functional Directors R. Vikraman, N.N.M. Rao Prabhakar Chowki and Shaji John also spoke at the event.

Integrity Wall

Later, Ms. Thenmozhi, accompanied by officials of NLCIL inaugurated the Integrity Wall at Main Bazar, Neyveli Township, and took an ‘integrity pledge’ by signing on the wall. The employees and general public also signed on the wall in a symbolic call against corruption.