Body of youth recovered from Sankaraparani River

The body of one of the youngsters who went missing while taking bath in the Sankaraparani River at Odianpet was recovered on Friday morning.

The Villianur police identified the deceased as Vinod, 24, a resident of Periyapet and a final year engineering student of a private institute at Kirumampakkam.

He went missing while taking bath in the river along with his neighbour and college mate, Karthick, 22, on Thursday evening.

Police, fire service personnel and fishermen have intensified the search to locate Karthick.

Relatives protest

Relatives of the students on Friday staged a protest at Odiansalai for the alleged delay in launching the search operation. They alleged fire service personnel reached the spot very late.

But, they withdrew the protest after Revenue authorities agreed to intensify the search.