BJP wants MCC lifted

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday appealed to the State Election Commission to withdraw the Model Code of Conduct.

A BJP delegation led by party president V. Saminathan met State Election Commissioner Roy P Thomas and urged him to lift the MCC so that administrative measures are not hampered.

Talking to reporters, Mr Saminathan said the party was in favour of conducting the local body polls at the earliest. But the elections should be conducted as per Constitutional provisions and providing equal opportunity to all sections of the society.

“The elections should be held after correcting the anomalies. Since it is the festival time, the MCC should be lifted. The government and business community should not be affected due to the code of conduct,” he said.