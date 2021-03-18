Puducherry

Puducherry Assembly polls | BJP manifesto to be released on March 24

BJP Rajya Sabha Member Rajeev Chandrasekar and BJP Puducherry unit president V.Saminathan addressing a press conference at the BJP party office in the Union Territory on March 18.  

The BJP's manifesto for the Assembly elections in the Union Territory will be released on March 24.

Addressing a joint press conference in Puducherry on Thursday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekar said the manifesto was in the final stages of preparation. The document would be launched most likely by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 24.

The manifesto was prepared after collecting the views of around 50,000 people from 30 constituencies. The views of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also been included in the manifesto, BJP Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan.

“The vision of people will be reflected in the manifesto which will help in the development of the Union Territory,” he added.

