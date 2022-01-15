‘BJP getting paid back in the same coin’

Ex-CM comments in view of the recent defections of BJP Ministers in U.P., Goa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now getting paid back in the same coin in Uttar Pradesh and Goa for the defections that it had engineered in other political parties in several States, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said in a virtual statement on Friday.

“The BJP has engineered defections in several parties to topple the Opposition. In February last year, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister made Ministers and legislators resign from the Congress government in Puducherry by threatening them with law enforcement agencies.

They were made to contest on BJP ticket. They did the same machinations in other States. Now, they are paid back in the same coin in U.P. and Goa. Several of their Ministers have quit and joined other parties,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

The Prime Minister and Home Minister have been using Central agencies and “money power,” to split political parties and wean leaders away from their parties to the BJP side. The BJP has started “reaping the fruits,” of its wrongdoings in several States, including the Union Territory, he added.

“It is also a lesson to political leaders who do not stick to a particular ideology and are only after power,” the senior Congress leader said.

High TPR

Flaying the All India N. R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory for the negligence shown in handling the COVID-19 situation, Mr. Narayanasamy said the Union Territory has got one of the most highest Test Positivity Rates (TPR).

The government did not heed the advice of enforcing restrictions on New Year celebrations when the number of cases gradually started increasing, he said.

The hospitals in the Union Territory are also not in a situation to handle the surge in patients due to lack of preparedness, Mr. Narayanasamy added.