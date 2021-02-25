‘BJP did not want Congress rule in U.T. during Modi’s visit’

Leaders take part in SDPA agitation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) executed its plan to see that the Congress government did not exist in the Union Territory when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Puducherry on Thursday, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Wednesday.

“The BJP did not want a Congress government in the Union Territory during Mr. Modi’s visit. They engineered defections in the Congress and the DMK by threatening legislators using the Central agencies and lured them using money power. The same shameful act, done in other States, was repeated in the Union Territory,” he said, addressing an agitation organised by the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance near Anna Statue.

He said the BJP owed an explanation to the people of Puducherry for destabilising a democratically elected government just days before the announcement of the Assembly election, he said.

“BJP candidates will lose their deposits like they lost during the last Assembly election. The AINRC and AIADMK that allied with the BJP to topple the government will lose badly in the next election. Even if some of their candidates get elected, the BJP will win them over to their camp, as was done in Haryana,” the Chief Minister said.

Member of Parliament and VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said the BJP had adopted an “uncivilised” way to destabilise a democratically-elected government. “They have done a good thing. The people of the Union Territory will now see through its plans and will certainly re-elect the Congress-led government,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

He urged the people to exercise their franchise so that the BJP and those who supported it to topple the government, including defectors from the Congress and the DMK, do not get elected in the poll.

MPs V. Vaithilingam (Congress) and D. Ravikumar (VCK), former Congress Ministers M. Kandasamy and M.O.H.F. Shahjahan, former Minister and DMK leader S. P Sivakumar, CPI secretary A.M. Saleem and CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam were among those who took part.