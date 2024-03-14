GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP delegation visits house of murdered schoolgirl in Puducherry

March 14, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of the BJP led by party in-charge for the Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana on Thursday, March 14, 2024 visited the house of a schoolgirl, who was sexually assaulted and murdered, by two persons in Puducherry, earlier this month.

Mr. Surana, who was accompanied by BJP Puducherry unit president and Rajya Sabha MP S. Selvaganabathy, Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Civil Supplies Sai J. Saravanan Kumar and MLAs, visited the house of the victim and paid condolences to the family.

Mr. Surana handed over a compensation of ₹5 lakh on behalf of the party to the family.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Selvaganabathy said the Puducherry Government will ensure the culprits get maximum punishment.

