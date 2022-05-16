BJP deceived U.T. with promise of development, alleges AAP

AAP will launch a stir if the government failed to fill vacancies

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor SAN Vaseegaran has accused the BJP-ruled Union Government of betraying the people of the Union Territory by failing to provide the promised additional Central funds even after a year since an AINRC-led NDA government of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy took office. Launching the new office of the AAP in Puducherry at Karuvadikuppam, Mr. Vaseegaran said the BJP which allied with the AINRC for the Assembly elections had come to power with false promises of higher allocations from the Centre and providing all round development for the Union Territory. However, even as the government completes a year in office, no additional funding has been provided to Puducherry, he said. The government had only presented a vote on account instead of a full Budget, he said. The AAP leader accused the BJP of trying to impose Hindi in Jipmer after appointing Hindi speakers to 80% of the posts. The AAP will launch a stir if the government failed to fill vacancies, he added.