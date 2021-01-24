BJP bid for power will come to nought, says CM

‘Party will not get any seat in U.T. or T.N.’

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday said the BJP’s ambitions of coming to power in Puducherry would come to nought in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing the Congress executive committee meeting here, he said that BJP would not be able to secure even a single seat in Puducherry or Tamil Nadu in the elections.

The Chief Minister, who was dismissive of the BJP as a party to seriously reckon with in Puducherry, added that the saffron party instead of taking issue with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi for obstructing the functioning of the government was hitting the streets and burning the copies of Congress’ election manifesto. The people will reject the BJP as well as political parties who ally with it in the Assembly elections, Mr. Narayanasamy said.