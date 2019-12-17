Better waste management system needed, says official

Environment Secretary and Puducherry Pollution Control Committee chairman Arjun Sharma on Monday said there was scope for improvement in the implementation of solid waste management rules in the Union Territory.

Participating in an interactive session on “Integrated waste management” organised by the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Mr. Sharma said garbage management could be improved by bar coding of biomedical waste and use of global positioning system to track vehicles used to transport waste.

The National Green Tribunal was keeping a close vigil on the implementation of solid waste management rules, he said.

PPCC member-secretary R. Smitha urged representatives of industrial units and health care providers to provide exact quantity of waste produced.

It would help prepare a national inventory and find a lasting solution to waste management.

Local Administration department director G. Malarkann, Pondicherry Municipality commissioner Sivakumar, Oulgaret Municipality commissioner M. Kandasamy and PPCC senior environmental engineer N. Ramesh attended the interactive session.