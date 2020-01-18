Bedi reviews infrastructure projects in Mahe

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, who is on a two-day visit to the Mahe enclave in Kerala, has set a target to make Mahe the first region to become solar and LED driven in the Union Territory.

Ms. Bedi, who undertook a review of public infrastructure projects with heads of departments, also asked officials to strictly follow the timeline for completion of riverside walkway phase II.

Mahe MLA V. Ramachandra, Mahe Regional Administrator Aman Sharma and other officials participated.

Among the projects reviewed were completed and ongoing works including construction of the municipal town hall, reconstruction of the public library, repair works on the fishermen community hall, Mahe Riverside Walkway, repair works on the NH-17 and municipal roads.

The reviewed projects also covered work on the Boulevard road, upgradation of energy meters to smart devices, LED street lighting, installation of new transformers and repairs to the government school building.

Some of the novel initiatives undertaken by the administration were green protocol, micro composting sites, waste-to-energy initiatives and the Lahari Mukta Mahe campaign to make Mahe drug-free. Ms. Bedi also undertook visits to a few sites, including the riverside walkway.

Ms. Bedi suggested making optimum use of the Municipal Town Hall and to run a focused social message films every month at the venue free of cost for the public.

The Lt. Governor noted that Mahe administration had succeeded in generating more revenue, through sources like commercial tax, excise, transport, municipality & tourism sector. Mahe had saved ₹50 lakh through DBT in manure subsidy to farmers, undertaken other good practices such as digitisation of records of patta and online certification.

Departments have been advised to use technology better and connect via WhatsApp groups with the community and make them part of self-governance and make them stakeholders.