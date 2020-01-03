Bedi moots drafting of service rules

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said a training calendar for heads of department in drafting service rules should be framed as this was an area that needed attention.

Chairing the first Raj Nivas meeting to kick off the year, Ms. Bedi said the Additional Secretary Home in the Chief Secretariat, who reported to the Chief Secretary, would begin implementing the decision from this month itself. “This will help Puducherry deal with a legacy of backlog ad hocism and absence of recruitment rules in several departments,” Ms. Bedi said.

Engaging more closely with the UPSC should be done as their approval was required in several cases. In fact, such an exercise had been in place since last two months. The idea was to sustain and strengthen this process this year, she said. It was proposed to share track record of each department as an incentive to perform better. Ms. Bedi had asked all departments to update the dashboard of NITI Aayog well in time for Government of India Ministries to keep abreast of work done in Puducherry. She wanted departments to maintain good practices which served the people well and further improve areas identified by supervisors concerned.

Ms. Bedi stressed the importance of an action plan with follow up in each case area demanding special attention. “Priorities and needed action plan had been sent out to all department heads and circulated. We did well last year but can better this year,” Ms. Bedi said.

For instance now the control room would record in the log book the time taken for redress of a grievance and whether that much time was justified.

“We shall then help identify areas for improvement department wise,” she said.

The slower ones would be identified and sensitised with the objective to provide quality and speed to anyone seeking need, the Lt. Governor added.