Bedi finds garbage, plastics in lake

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has expressed dismay over the condition of Chinna Aayikulam at Thondamanatham village.

A release from the Raj Nivas said that Ms. Bedi, during her weekend visit to the village on Saturday, inspected the Chinna Aayikulam and Periya Aayikulam lakes.

The Chinna Aayikulam lake was encroached and the pond was choked with garbage. As a result, the drains leading from the pond were filled with plastic bottles and polythene bags. The accumulation of waste has been a cause of concern among the people of the village, especially during the rainy season, the release said.

Follow-up action

The sub-collector (south) will take follow-up action in coordination with the District Collector and allied departments, the release said.

She participated in the cleaning up of a community hall in the village.

The Lt. Governor suggested handing over management of the community hall to women members of the panchayat-level federation. On Sunday, planting of saplings would be taken up near the community hall, the release said.