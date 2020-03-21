Bedi appeals for people’s participation in ‘Janata Curfew’

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday appealed to the people to completely participate in the ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7 a.m to 9 p.m on Sunday.

In a WhatsApp message to reporters, Ms. Bedi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have given the call for curfew owing to multiple reasons.

Staying away from public places for almost 14 hours would help prevent transmission of the virus, help people familiarise themselves with self-isolation and prepare for hardship in the coming days, the Lt. Governor said in the message.

Ms. Bedi, on Friday, had posted a WhatsApp message after visiting Jawaharlal Nehru Street, expressing dismay at people not practising social distancing and the absence regulations for shopkeepers.

“No self-restriction was seen in shops putting up special sale boards without making any efforts for social distancing. I am not sure people of Puducherry are realising the serious consequences of the spread of the virus,” she said.

Medical services would not be able cope with the rush to hospitals if people did not take care, the Lt. Governor warned.

‘Need awareness’

It was important for shops to maintain social distancing and provide hand sanitisers for shoppers.

“Places were crowded and the owners themselves were not realising they were at risk,” she said.