A consortium of banks led by Indian Bank is organising a customer outreach programme for extending credit across sectors on Friday. The verticals include retail, agriculture, vehicle, home, MSME, education and personal loans. Several government departments are participating by putting up stalls, sanctioning loans, facilitating Aadhaar and enrolment under social security schemes. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will inaugurate the event.
Banks to organise outreach programme
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
December 02, 2021 23:05 IST
