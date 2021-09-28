Bandh disrupts normal life in U.T.

Protest passes off peacefully amid tight police vigil; no untoward incident reported, say police

Normal life was disrupted in the Union Territory by the Bharat Bandh led by Opposition parties and trade unions in solidarity with the call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against farm laws. The protest passed off peacefully amid tight police vigil and no untoward incident was reported, police said.

Shops and commercial establishments downed shutters and buses, autorickshaws and taxis remained off the roads. The State-run transport services were operated with police protection. A few private buses operated on mofussil routes from the highway, off Gorimedu.

Puducherry police had stationed units at vantage locations, including the New Bus Stand, across the city. The protest was peaceful, police officials said.

Government schools, which have been reopened for Classes 9 to 12, and offices remained open while private schools had declared a holiday. Police provided security for the State-run buses to the border point off Gorimedu and along city routes, a police official said.

The Puducherry unit of CPI (M) said the bandh for expressing solidarity with the farmers evoked widespread support in the Union Territory resulting in a “total shutdown”.

Pro-Left youth and students’ organisations took out rallies demanding repealing of the farm laws and also calling for withdrawal of the Electricity Act changes, scrapping of anti-labour laws and an end to “the loot of national assets”.

The AITUC staged a road roko at Raja Theatre intersection. In several places, Opposition leaders, including R. Rajangam, CPM secretary, and trade union activists courted arrest.