Auroville, University of Ladakh launch documentary filmmaking course

March 23, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Auroville Film Institute (AVFI) and University of Ladakh have launched a site-centric filmmaking diploma programme.

Inaugurating the one-year programme, ‘Open Space Documentary Arts’, at a function recently held in Auroville, S.K. Mehta, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ladakh, said courses such as these shift the focus from an exam-oriented paradigm to an experience-centric approach. “We are looking forward to the unfurling of this course over the next year,” he said.

According to Richa Hushing, AVFI Director, who designed the curriculum, the programme derives from the larger open education movement underpinned by a philosophy of widening participation and inclusivity. “We are attempting to interconnect and integrate formal and informal learning practices, spaces, identities, and multiple realities,” she said.

Though the course is designed in accordance with the traditional university education system, what perhaps makes it unique is the inclusion of learners from alternative or non-formal learning spaces, says Rrivu Laha, AVFI co-director.

“Thus, graduates from traditional university systems are entitled to receive a PG Diploma after successful completion of the programme, while those from alternative learning spaces will receive a Certificate of Participation. The course engagement will be the same for both the categories, irrespective of the certification,” he said.

Director-Screenwriter Kamal Swaroop, Controller of Examination (University of Ladakh) Deskyong Namgyal, Academic Affairs Dean Sonam Joldan, and Assistant Professors Tsultim Zangmo and Stanzin Mantok were present at the launch.

AVFI faculty Debkamal Ganguly, and Divyanshi Chugh, an Aurovilian, too, were present.

Since the first call for applications went out in December 2023, the programme registered 16 admissions, including three international participants from the U.S., Italy, and Israel respectively, and those from Ladakh, Auroville, and Puducherry.