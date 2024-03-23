GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Auroville, University of Ladakh launch documentary filmmaking course

March 23, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The one-year programme offers an experience-centric approach to aspirants.

The one-year programme offers an experience-centric approach to aspirants. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Auroville Film Institute (AVFI) and University of Ladakh have launched a site-centric filmmaking diploma programme.

Inaugurating the one-year programme, ‘Open Space Documentary Arts’, at a function recently held in Auroville, S.K. Mehta, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ladakh, said courses such as these shift the focus from an exam-oriented paradigm to an experience-centric approach. “We are looking forward to the unfurling of this course over the next year,” he said.

According to Richa Hushing, AVFI Director, who designed the curriculum, the programme derives from the larger open education movement underpinned by a philosophy of widening participation and inclusivity. “We are attempting to interconnect and integrate formal and informal learning practices, spaces, identities, and multiple realities,” she said.

Though the course is designed in accordance with the traditional university education system, what perhaps makes it unique is the inclusion of learners from alternative or non-formal learning spaces, says Rrivu Laha, AVFI co-director.

“Thus, graduates from traditional university systems are entitled to receive a PG Diploma after successful completion of the programme, while those from alternative learning spaces will receive a Certificate of Participation. The course engagement will be the same for both the categories, irrespective of the certification,” he said.

Director-Screenwriter Kamal Swaroop, Controller of Examination (University of Ladakh) Deskyong Namgyal, Academic Affairs Dean Sonam Joldan, and Assistant Professors Tsultim Zangmo and Stanzin Mantok were present at the launch.

AVFI faculty Debkamal Ganguly, and Divyanshi Chugh, an Aurovilian, too, were present.

Since the first call for applications went out in December 2023, the programme registered 16 admissions, including three international participants from the U.S., Italy, and Israel respectively, and those from Ladakh, Auroville, and Puducherry.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.