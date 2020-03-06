Auroville to host ‘Freedom from Fear’ workshop

A presentation on ‘The Beloved Sakhis and Vision of Kabir’ by Sehdev Kumar, author and Professor Emeritus in Canada, is scheduled on Friday at the Centre for Research in the Performing Arts (CRIPA) in Auroville.

Prof. Kumar, who is author of ‘The Vision of Kabir’, lectures on the history and future of human unity all over the world as an Enrichment Lecturer. He has also been presenting the songs and vision of the 15th century poet-sage, with his translations in English, to audiences across countries.

At the CRIPA on Friday, the presentation on Kabir Das will be accompanied by an Odissi performance by Karolina Salomea and flute recital by Nadaprem.

The programme starts at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Prof. Kumar leads a one-day workshop at Vérité, Auroville on the topic ‘Freedom from Fear’. He believes that fear, anxiety, passivity, ambivalence, depression are the most pervasive emotions and personality traits, with far-reaching impact on every aspect of our lives.

Drawing from Buddhist philosophy, existential psychotherapy and integral yoga, the session will explore both the theoretical underpinnings of the phenomenon of fear and the practical ways of addressing it on a day-to-day basis.