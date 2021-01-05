Auroville to allow visits

Auroville will reopen the Visitors’ Centre and the Matrimandir viewing point to the public on the basis of online booking for day visits.

The universal township had remained closed to the public since the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.

A press note said visitors need to book on advance online booking https://visit.auroville.org/ for day visits to Auroville and the Matrimandir Viewing Point from which the Matrimandir can be seen from the outside.

As the number of entries per hour has been restricted to avoid overcrowding, those who have made a booking need to be punctual in arrival. Visitors also need to wear masks and observe social distancing norms.