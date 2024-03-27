Auroville Horse Show from today

March 27, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

More than 140 horses and riders from across the country are expected to orchestrate an equestrian spectacle at the 25th annual Auroville Horse Show, beginning at the Red Earth Riding School (RERS) grounds on Thursday.

The four-day event, which is on till March 31, aims to raise the standard of equestrian events and offer a platform for competitors from across the country.

Jacqueline Kapur, RERS founder, told at the press meet that the highlight of the Auroville Horse Show is the National Qualifier 2024, which takes place at various equestrian centres across India throughout the year. This event is designed for junior categories, including Children 2 (ages 10-12), Children 1 (ages 12-14), Juniors (ages 14-16), and Young Riders (ages 16-21).

Participants will compete in age-appropriate dressage and jumping courses. Rider results will be accumulated throughout the year, culminating in the list of India’s top young riders. These selected riders will qualify for the Junior National Equestrian Championship at the year end through their performance in these events.

In scale, the AHS 2024 is the biggest event hosted by RERS. High-calibre international and national riders from over 20 renowned equestrian clubs all over South India will compete in dressage and show jumping.

As a clear round of show jumping was held on Wednesday evening to warm up the horses for the competition, the main events of the competition will commence with a combination of dressage and show jumping in the morning on Thursday.

The riders will showcase their precision and finesse by executing complicated dressage moves with the horse and a fine display of accurately ridden figures, transitions, and lateral movements or jumping complex courses, with heights ranging from 60 cm courses all the way up to 130 cm courses for advanced horses and riders.

Jumping events will be overseen by Lt. Gen. R. K. Swamy, dressage events will be scored by international judge Colonel Sunil Shivdas, and Brigadier Gyan Puri will be the second dressage and jumping judge.

A commentator will explain proceedings for the benefit of the public, organisers said.