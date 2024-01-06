As per final rolls, U.T. has over 10.20 lakh voters

January 06, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory of Puducherry has 10,20,914 eligible voters across 30 Assembly constituencies, according to the final electoral rolls released on Friday.

According to the final rolls, the total number of male, female and third gender voters were 4,79,329, 5,41,437, and 148 respectively. Women outnumber men in all the 30 constituencies. Overall, there are 62,108 more women voters than men in the Union Territory. Meanwhile, there are 26,959 voters in the age group of 18-19. There is an increase of 13,735 voters in the electorate, or a net addition of 1.36% over the 10,07,179 voters enumerated in the draft rolls of October 27, 2023.

During the revision of the draft rolls, there were 36,044 inclusions and 22,309 deletions before the final electorate size was arrived at. As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the Election Department had undertaken a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, keeping January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date, across the Union Territory from October 27 to December 9.

The region-wise break-up of electors is as follows — 7,84,335 voters in Puducherry (3,69,028 men, 4,15,183 women, and 124 third gender); 1,66,214 voters in Karaikal, comprising five constituencies (76,932 men, 89,258 women, and 24 third gender); 31,010 voters in Mahe (14,357 men and 16,653 women) and 39,355 voters in Yanam (19,012 men and 20,343 women).

A press note by P. Jawahar, Chief Electoral Officer, said the final electoral rolls would be displayed at all polling stations, the Office of the Electoral Registration Officers/Asst. Electoral Registration Officers for public inspection for seven days (excluding public holidays).

First-time voters in the 18-19 age group (who are yet to receive their Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC)) and the existing electors who had migrated and applied for corrections would be issued EPIC through speed post to their residential address.

Those who have completed 18 years on January 1, 2024, and failed to apply for inclusion in this summary revision and prospective electors who will complete 18 years on April 1, July 1 and October 1 this year can also apply through https://voters.eci.gov.in or contact the Voter Helpline mobile app, or through the Booth Level Officer concerned.

Electors are advised to check electoral rolls. If required, the application for inclusion, modification or deletion can be submitted through online or offline modes, the CEO said. For election-related clarifications, the public can contact the toll free number 1950.

Meanwhile, E. Vallavan, Collector and District Electoral Officer, released the final rolls for 25 constituencies in Puducherry district (barring the five constituencies in Karaikal). The electorate size in the district stood at 8,54,700 voters (4,02,397 male, 4,52,179 female and 124 third gender).

This represented an increase of 11,390 voters from the 2023 draft rolls.

Villianur constituency has the highest number of voters at 45,753, followed by Ozhukkarai at 43,970 and Mangalam at 40,170. The fewest voters are in Orleanpet (25,019) and Raj Bhavan (25,587) constituencies.

Among the five reserved constituencies, Embalam has the largest electorate (35,254) and Nedungadu the smallest (32,683).