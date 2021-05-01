Puducherry

Arrangements in place to ensure COVID protocol at counting centres: DEO

Detailing measures: From left, T. Sudhakar, Nodal Officer, Collector and DEO Purva Garg and SSP Rahul Alwal, addressing the media in Puducherry on Friday.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

District Collector and DEO Purva Garg said all arrangements were in place for counting of votes at three counting centres in the Lawspet area.

“Since we are in the midst of a pandemic, requisite arrangements are made to ensure that COVID appropriate behaviour and safety norms, as directed by the ECI, Madras High Court and the MHA, are rigorously followed at the counting centres so that all persons can be safe and the counting process can take place smoothly,” Ms. Garg said.

She spelt out the three important instructions of the ECI — anyone entering the counting centre has to be tested negative for COVID or should produce certificate of completing two doses of vaccination, the bar on victory rallies after declaration of results and limiting the number of persons accompanying a candidate to the counting centre to two to avoid crowding.

Sufficient security arrangements are also in place, she said.

Rahul Alwal, SSP, said police personnel would be deployed inside counting centres and along the periphery. Patrol teams will ensure implementation of COVID-19 protocols as the lockdown has been extended to midnight of May 3 and ECI guidelines prohibiting victory processions across the city.

A consultation had been held with major political parties on adhering to the guidelines and to avoid crowding of any sort near the counting premises, he said.

T. Sudhakar, Nodal Officer (Counting) said the Elections Department has also made arrangements for separate entry passages for officials and candidates at counting centres, thermal scanning and RAT facilities. Masks, face shields and sanitisers are also made available.

Measures are also in place for maintaining social distancing at the venues.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2021 12:50:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/arrangements-in-place-to-ensure-covid-protocol-at-counting-centres-deo/article34453946.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY