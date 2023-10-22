HamberMenu
Applications invited for posts of school teachers in Karaikal, Mahe

124 primary school teachers to be recruited in Karaikal region and 21 in Mahe region; November 20 is the last date to submit applications online

October 22, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry government has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of primary schoolteachers in Karaikal and Mahe regions.

The government will be recruiting 124 teachers in Karaikal region and 21 in Mahe region. Eligible candidates can apply online on or before November 20 through https://recruitment.py.gov.in.

The printout of forms submitted should be sent to “The Directorate of School Education, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Centenary Education Complex, 100 Ft. Road, Near Indira Gandhi Square, Anna Nagar, Puducherry along with self-attested copies of documents and certificates.

