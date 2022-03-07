Application launched to track children’s cognitive development

It will use exercises to measure growth and alert users of irregularities

Puducherry Social Welfare Minister C. Djeacoumar launching the mobile application in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The government on Monday launched a mobile application that tracks and monitors the cognitive growth of infants and children aged 1-3.

Social Welfare Minister C. Djeacoumar formally launched the Growth and Intelligence Tracking Application (GITA) app, which aims to assess a child’s developmental growth through a series of interactive questions and tasks and identify cases requiring early intervention. These questions and tasks, available in English and Tamil, are customised to local culture and lifestyles.

The app allows new mothers and healthcare workers to conduct simple tests that bring together standard technical protocols and culturally-perpetuated techniques to assess a child’s development. It also alerts the users to consult experts in case the child’s progress falls behind standard growth measures.

Ramya S. Moorthy, co-founder of Chennai-based start-up Nimaya Innovations, which developed the app, said GITA would transform the way a child’s cognitive development was tracked as it simplified the input used to measure growth. It combines age-old techniques from Indian culture, scientific research and modern technology.

The data input stored in the cloud would be published on an easily readable dashboard in the app. It would be handy for parents, caregivers and Anganwadi personnel.

Social Welfare Secretary C. Udayakumar and P. Muthumeena, Director of Social Welfare, participated in the launch.