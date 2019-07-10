Amendment allows inclusion of special invitees to planning meet

An amendment has been made to the 2011 order issued by the Planning and Research Department to include special invitees for State Planning Board meeting.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has given her consent to amend the 2011 notification to include the special invitees. They include leaders of each of the political parties on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, a member from the outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and one of the nominated legislators.

Ms. Bedi in a message said the amended notification would be issued immediately. “This makes the board more inclusive and it replaces the adhoc requests making it systematic. The file came after due examination by the Planning Department, Secretary Planning and Chief Secretary,” Ms. Bedi said.

The next meeting of the planning board has been convened on July 13.

The amendment was made following the walkout by Chief Minister, ministers and Members of Parliament from the last planning board meeting over Ms. Bedi’s decision not to accept the government’s request to invite floor leaders of Opposition parties in the Legislative Assembly.

The Lt. Governor had taken a stand that 2011 order did not permit special invitees and any deviation from it needed to be carefully examined. Ms. Bedi said the proposal from the Chief Minister to invite floor leaders of political parties came on the eve of the last planning board meeting. “The previous order has no written provision for special invitees. Any new proposal needed due examination, Ms. Bedi said.