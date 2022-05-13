Allotment of plots to four beneficiaries under PMAY scheme cancelled
A probe by officials revealed that four beneficiaries had submitted fake addresses to avail the housing plots under the scheme
The District Administration has issued orders cancelling the allotment of housing plots to four beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at Ponnampoondi Panchayat following irregularities.
According to official sources, the administration had issued orders for construction of houses on the plots allotted to 43 beneficiaries in the panchayat.
Of them, 10 beneficiaries had completed about 70% of the work while the remaining had completed 40% of the construction. A probe by officials revealed that four beneficiaries had submitted fake addresses to avail the housing plots under the scheme. Following this, Collector D. Mohan immediately ordered the cancellation of allotment orders to the four persons.
