AIPSO demands Kiran Bedi’s recall

The State Conference of Puducherry-chapter of All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation passed a resolution urging the Union Government to immediately recall Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

The resolution passed at its conference on Saturday said the style of functioning of the Lt Governor was a hindrance to the progress of the Union Territory. Hence, the Centre should recall the Lt Governor.

The resolution also urged the Centre to revoke its decision to abrogate article 370 as Jammu and Kashmir was in turmoil.

Speaking at the function, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, in his address, said the Madras High court had upheld the powers of an elected government in a democracy. But despite the court upholding the powers of cabinet, Ministers were not able to function due to the obstacles put by Ms. Bedi, he said.

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy said the government has to take a decision on whether to continue with providing welfare assistance to all sections of people considering the financial plight of the UT. The financial allocation by Centre had come down drastically. So the government has to take a decision whether it should restrict welfare assistance to the needy, he said.

‘People living in fear’

Parliamentary secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan said the policies followed by the BJP government was against the interest of peace loving people.

Individual rights are being questioned and people are living in fear, he said adding that the Centre had deviated from the traditional foreign policy.