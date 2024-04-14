GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK writes to ECI seeking postponement of LS poll in Puducherry

April 14, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has reiterated its demand for postponement of Lok Sabha election in Puducherry due to misuse of official machinery by the ruling BJP in the Union Territory.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, party secretary A. Anbalagan said that the BJP candidate, A. Namassivayam, was also the Home Minister of Puducherry. He has been misusing the official position as Minister for election work. The police machinery was being utilised for working in his favour. The election officials were afraid to take action against the use of money power by the BJP, he said.

“There is no level playing field for the Opposition parties in Puducherry. The situation will go out of hand in the coming days before the date of election if strong and determined action was not taken. In our view, free and fair election will not be possible and hence, the Commission should defer polls in Puducherry,” the AIADMK said.

The AIADMK has been demanding postponement of the election citing lack of level playing field for opposition candidates in Puducherry.

