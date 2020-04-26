AIADMK seeks intervention of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on price rise during lockdown in Puducherry

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi in controlling the spiralling price of essential commodities in the Union Territory.
In a petition to the Lt. Governor on Sunday, AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan said the prices of essential commodities, including cooking oil and pulses, have shot up after the announcement of lockdown.
Capitalising on the restrictions imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the traders had created an artificial shortage and increased the prices of food items. The price of certain food articles had gone up by 10 to 30%, he said, adding that hoarding of essential items had become rampant.
Requesting Ms. Bedi to take steps to bring the prices under control, the AIADMK leader said her timely intervention resulted in checking illegal sale of liquor during the lockdown period.
