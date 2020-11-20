AIADMK allocates work to Anbalagan, Sekar

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has allocated party work to its leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan and former MLA Om Sakthi Sekar in Puducherry region.
While Mr. Anbalagan has been made secretary (East), Mr. Sekar has been designated as secretary (West). As per the arrangement, 13 constituencies, a majority of them in the town and coastal areas, and Yanam would come under the supervision of Mr. Anbalgan.
Mr. Sekar, who assumed charge as secretary (West) on Thursday, has been assigned 11 constituencies and Mahe. He told reporters that he would strive to bring the AIADMK to power in the U.T. The Congress government had failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people, he added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath