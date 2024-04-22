AIADMK alleges distribution of money by BJP and Congress in Lok Sabha election in Puducherry

April 22, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The AIADMK has accused the BJP and the Congress of distributing money to voters in the recent Lok Sabha election in Puducherry.

At a press conference held in Puducherry on Monday, AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan said there were reports that the BJP had distributed ₹500 and the Congress ₹200 to the electors.

“The Election Department has confiscated around ₹5 crore during the campaign period. It is only a small amount and the seizure was made from people who have nothing to do with the election. The BJP and the Congress have distributed money to the voters,” he said. “I am ready to prove that money was distributed. The department has failed to ensure free and fair elections.”

He also expressed unhappiness over the low voter turnout in the Union Territory. Around 21 % of the electors did not turn up to vote on April 19, he said.

Mr. Anbalagan also requested the Chief Secretary to take up with Election Commission the inconveniences caused to people because of the long spell of the model code of conduct in Puducherry. Though the election was over, the code will be in place till June 4. It will impact governance and business activities, he said.