Puducherry

Agriculture Department starts restoring uprooted trees

New lease of life: The Agriculture Department has given importance to restoring the 194-year-old ‘Magizhampoo’ tree.   | Photo Credit: T.Singaravelou

The Agriculture Department has started restoring three economically and environmentally important trees that got uprooted in Nivar cyclone inside the Botanical Garden.

“Nine big trees got uprooted in the garden. We have decided to restore one completely uprooted and two partially uprooted trees considering their importance,” Balagandhi, Director, Agriculture Department, told The Hindu.

The Department had given importance to restoring 194-year-old ‘Magizhampoo’ tree ( Bullet wood), which was chronicled by French botanist G. S Perrottet, instrumental in establishing the garden. “It is an evergreen tree with medicinal values. We have pruned the branches and using two cranes and a JCB will plant the tree in a scientific manner. Around 15 skilled persons are involved in the exercise,” Mr. Gandhi said.

The other trees which would be restored are a 130-year-old Mahogany and a 10-year-old ornamental Copper Pod. The entire process would be completed with the assistance of Forest Department, he added.

