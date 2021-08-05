After a week, new cases climb past 100

U.T. records three COVID-19 deaths; vaccination festivals to be organised

The Union Territory recorded three COVID-19 deaths even as new cases climbed past 100 after a week.

Puducherry reported two deaths and Karaikal one to take the cumulative toll to 1,798. The toll by region is Puducherry 1,424, Karaikal 231, Yanam 105 and Mahe 38.

Puducherry accounted for 85 of the 120 new cases detected from 5,868 tests, followed by Karaikal (15), Yanam (2) and Mahe (18).

The test positivity rate was 2.04%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.77%. With 95 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 907. Of this, 162 were in hospitals and 745 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded a cumulative aggregate of 1,21,252 cases against 1,18,547 recovered patients. Of an estimated 15.19 lakh tests, over 12.99 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,990 beneficiaries took the jab against COVID-19 to raise the total vaccinated population to 7,18,362. Those covered by vaccination comprised 37,867 healthcare workers, 22,973 frontline personnel and 5,11,502 members of the public.

It was decided at a weekly COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to organise vaccination festivals targeted at rural and student communities.

Health officials were also directed to monitor areas where case numbers are going up in the context of spurts being reported in some States. While the short spikes are not cause for alarm, they warrant a close watch on the situation, officials said.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Health Secretary T. Arun and Health Director G. Sriramulu were among the officials who participated.

Vellore logs 26 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,159 with 26 new cases reported on Wednesday. While a total of 46,746 people have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 318.

In Ranipet district, 15 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 42,028. In Tirupattur district, 15 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 37. In the district, 51,034 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 542.