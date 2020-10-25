Activists, parties want local body polls soon

Several public rights organisations and a few parties have come together to demand early conduct of the local body elections.

In a joint statement, they said since the State Election Commissioner had been appointed, there was no further hurdle in conducting the elections.

The decision of the government not to hold the elections despite a Supreme Court direction was highly condemnable. There were no elected local bodies for the last 10 years in the Union Territory.

If there were elected civic bodies, the government would have received at least ₹420 crore per year. The Union Territory had lost around ₹4,200 crore of Central assistance in the last 10 years, the statement said.

The signatories who issued the statement included representatives from Federation of People's Rights, Makkal Vazhvurumai Iyakkam, Dravidar Vidhuthalai Kazhagam, Meenavar Viduthalai Vengaigal and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi.