Active COVID-19 cases fall below 2,000 in Puducherry

149 fresh infections registered; Puducherry logged 1 death

The caseload of COVID-19 patients dropped below the 2,000-mark as the Union Territory registered 149 fresh cases and one death on Friday.

Puducherry accounted for the death, taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,957. Of these Puducherry accounted for 1,525 deaths, Karaikal 264, Yanam 113 and Mahe 55.

Puducherry recorded 91 of the fresh infections, detected from 2,379 tests, followed by Karaikal, which logged 42, Yanam nine and Mahe seven. With 661 recoveries from the virus in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,993. Of these, 56 were in hospital and 1,937 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 6.26%, the case fatality rate 1.19% and the recovery rate 97.61%. The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,65,071 cases and 1,61,121 recoveries so far. Meanwhile, 1,276 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 15,52,190 vaccine doses so far.

Cuddalore count

Cuddalore district on Friday recorded two more deaths and 42 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 73,934. The active case count stood at 691. Villupuram reported 32 fresh cases and Kallakurichi logged 18.