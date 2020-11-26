Active cases in U.T. stay below 550-mark

The number of active COVID-19 cases stayed below the 550-mark in Puducherry with 51 new cases confirmed from 3,259 tests and 45 patients discharged on Wednesday.
For the sixth consecutive day, the Union Territory did not report COVID-19 deaths.
Puducherry accounted for 27 of the new cases, followed by Mahe (14), Karaikal (six) and Yanam (four).
Of the 545 active cases, 230 patients were in hospital care and 315 in home isolation.
The test positivity rate was 1.56%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 96.87%.
The tally in the Union Territory stands at 609 deaths, 545 active cases, a cumulative total of 36,820 cases and 35,666 recovered patients.
