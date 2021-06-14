Active cases fall below 5,500-mark

With 402 new cases and seven deaths, U.T. registers a test positivity rate of 4.61%

The active cases in the Union Territory fell below the 5,500-mark as 402 new cases were detected from 8,724 tests against 809 patient recoveries while seven deaths took the cumulative toll to 1,684. Puducherry and Karaikal recorded three deaths each and Mahe one.

The patients, including three women, were in the 62 to 75 years age range and only one of them had no history of morbidity.

The region-wise cumulative toll stood at 1,347 in Puducherry, followed by Karaikal (205), Yanam (100) and Mahe (32).

The distribution of new cases were Puducherry (343), Karaikal (42), Yanam (10) and Mahe (seven).

The test positivity rate was 4.61%, case fatality rate 1.50% and recovery rate 93.77%.

The aggregate caseload in the Union Territory was 1,12,528 against 1,05,513 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 1.16 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 1 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 258 healthcare workers, 33 frontline staff and 6,592 members of the public took Covid shots in the last 24 hours. The total number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory to date aggregated to 3,21,911, including 36,407 healthcare workers, 22,642 frontline personnel and 2,10,489 members of the public.