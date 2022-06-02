AAP workers stage protest demanding a ban on online gambling
The government should initiate steps to curb online gaming, says party’s local unit secretary
The Puducherry unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday held a demonstration near Anna Salai demanding a ban on online gambling.
AAP volunteers gathered near the Anna Statue and staged a protest demanding ban on all types of online gambling. In a statement, local unit secretary of AAP Aladi Ganesan, said the government should initiate steps to curb online gaming including, online rummy.
He urged the government to adopt a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to ban online gambling. Even educated youth were falling prey to the game, he added..
