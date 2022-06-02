Puducherry

AAP workers stage protest demanding a ban on online gambling

Aam Aadmi Party workers staging a protest against online gambling in Puducherry on Thursday.

Aam Aadmi Party workers staging a protest against online gambling in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Puducherry unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday held a demonstration near Anna Salai demanding a ban on online gambling.

AAP volunteers gathered near the Anna Statue and staged a protest demanding ban on all types of online gambling. In a statement, local unit secretary of AAP Aladi Ganesan, said the government should initiate steps to curb online gaming including, online rummy.

He urged the government to adopt a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to ban online gambling. Even educated youth were falling prey to the game, he added..


