Mental wellness of youth to curb suicide rate stressed

The College of Nursing, JIPMER, Puducherry, observed World Mental Health Day with a call for interventions in youth to curb suicide ideation.

Inaugurating the event which comprised a mix of academic and public awareness programmes, Dr. S.C. Parija, Director, JIPMER, underscored the importance of mental health for holistic wellbeing.

He also stressed the necessity of taking care of one’s own mental health to achieve better quality of life. He suggested that the negative thoughts and emotions of younger generations be gauged in a scientific manner and addressed early and appropriately to prevent suicidal ideation and other delinquent behaviour.

Dr. D.K. Subramanian, professor of medicine, JIPMER, elaborated on the theme, “Psychological and Mental Health First Aid for All”.

Dr. Ravi Philip Rajkumar and Dr. Preethi, Department of Psychology, JIPMER, spoke on key aspects of mental health first aid for all.

The JIPMER Director later presented prizes and certificates to the winners of various competitions during the event.





